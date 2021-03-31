- WD: Jeff & Julie Everett to Land for You, LLC
- WD: Gary A. Kamp Et al to Buckland Acres, LLC
- WD: William Hart & wife to Richard Hall & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to James Gardner
- WD: Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown to Thrive Church, Inc.
- WD: Gregory Allan Moon & wife to Dylan Brotherton & Dustin Edwards
- QCD: Jobyna Lea Cleary Et al to Jobyna Lea Cleary Et al
- Ben: Ralph L. Williams & wife to Gayle Wilson Et al
- WD: LaDon R. Myers to Nicholas A. Guest
- WD: Kevin G. Durso & Khris G. Durso - Successor Trustees to Michael Silversmith & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Aaron Forister & wife
- WD: Ricky W. Phillips & wife to Heidi Elizabeth Johnson
- WD: Emily Boushie & husband to Marietta Leonard
- WD: Belgrade State Bank to John C. Foley & wife
- WD: Kendra Allgier to Tito W. LaPlant & wife
- WD: Michael D. Hale to David McFarland & wife
- WD: James C. Thal & wife to AMBH Holdings, LLC
- WD: James P. Kurtz & wife to Chelsea Pruett & Abigail Pruett
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
