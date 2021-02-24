 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Mark Edgar to Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc.
  • WD: Nicholas J. Fallert Et al to Jeffrey & Angela Viox Living Trust, Et al
  • WD: Kent Marler & wife to Twelve Mile Recreation
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Trophy Management Properties, LLC
  • WD: Trophy Management Properties, LLC to Mikey Dale Spain & wife
  • QCD: Billie Gean Hinkle to Randal Todd Hinkle
  • WD: Roy L. Hammond - Personal Representative to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
  • WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Jonathan Phillip Page & wife
  • QCD: Dixie Smith - Successor Trustee to Josh Hogan
  • WD: Terry L. Vance to Vance's Hill House, LLC
  • WD: Dwayne E. Tilk & wife to Terry R. Godsey & wife
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Kieyuanna R. Taylor
  • WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Lord Homes, LLC
  • WD: Benjamin Lee Tinnin Et al to Kevin F. Cheaney & wife
  • WD: Terry L. Vance & wife to Vance's Spring Valley Rock House, LLC
  • WD: Terry L. Vance & wife to Vance's Lake Property, LLC
  • WD: Terry L. Vance & wife to Vance's Castor Cabin, LLC
  • WD: Joshua A. Lones & wife to Tanner Cotton
  • WD: James A. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Kenneth R. Singer, Jr. & wife
  • WD: Glen R. Whitener & Cara Lee Peterson - Successor Trustees to Glen R. Whitener
