Land Transfers
  • WD: Charles C. Cureton & wife to Leonard West, Jr & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to James E. Harris & wife
  • WD: Matthew B. Stacy & wife, Trustees to Donald W. Morton & Dustin Shane Morton
  • QCD: Jake A.L. Sikes & wife to Jake A.L. Sikes & wife
  • Ben: Dannie A. Bowling & wife to Patrick Allen Bowling & Michael David Bowling
  • Ben: Craig V. Francis to Kyle H. Saunders & Jennifer B. Moeslein
  • WD: Doe Run Resources Corporation to Elizabeth Cureton
  • QCD: John A. Toth & Debbie Maxson to Melinda Sue Maxson
  • QCD: Marvin Lee McCutcheon & wife to Marvin Lee McCutcheon & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Alfred Moss & wife to Eddie Dunivan & Gretchen Dunican
  • WD: Megan Parsley & husband to Hunter Kay
  • WD: Eileen R. Poelker, Trustee to Nicholas McDaniel & wife
  • QCD: James Weber to Bonnie Orlando
  • WD: Kenneth Dale Sikes & wife to Kevin Jones & wife
  • WD: Billy Jefferson Walker & wife to Suzanne Thomas & Michael Thomas
  • WD: Corky G.L. Bishop & Marilyn Kay Hester-Bishop Revocable Trust to Michael R. Wargo & wife
  • WD: Michael L. Batson & wife to Highway Land Partners, LLC
