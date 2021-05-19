 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Frances Dee Harley to Curtis Elwood Harley
  • QCD: Alda M. Nations to Stanley R. Nations
  • Ben: Frank J. Finklang to Kathleen Mary Bayless Et al
  • QCD: Ike Rose to Karen Rose
  • WD: Valeria D. Hanshew Et al to Austin Hightower & wife
  • WD: Alfred Stanley Lamb & wife, Trustees to Timothy Geen & wife
  • WD: John Link, Successor Trustee to Donald Firebaugh & wife
