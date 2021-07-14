- QCD: Connie Burnette & husband to Connie Burnette & Robert E. Burnette, Jr.
- Ben: Joyce Lunsford to Jeannene Hale & husband
- WD: Anne Wignall Et al to Steven Paul Royer & wife
- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Crocker Brothers, LLC
- WD: Georgia B. Moss to Russell L. Jones & wife
- WD: Jordon L. Hester Et al to Thomas D. Priday
- WD: Kevin G. Coffman & wife to Dakota Dickerson & wife
- QCD: Harold Rolens & wife to Harold Rolens Et al
- Ben: Connie L. Zimmerman to Bradley Chapman
- WD: Andrea N. Coleman to Curtis Edwin Kimes, III
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Benjamin Reed
- Ben: Melvin Lee Tesson & wife to Mark A. Tesson
- WD: Harold Lloyd Thomas & wife, Trustees to Michael W. Petty & wife, Trustees
- WD: Linda L. Vandergriff to Linda L. Vandergriff, Trustee
- QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife
- QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Anthony Shoemaker & wife
- QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Ethan Shoemaker
- WD: Anthony Zane Mengwasser & wife to Anthony Zane Mengwasser & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Thomas H. Nicholson & wife to James Nicholson & wife
- QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Issac Shoemaker
- WD: Richard Allgier Et al to James Hahn
- Ben: Connie L. Nicholson to Shawn Eugene Barnes
- Ben: Carl R. Bellew to Betty Jean White
- Ben: Shirley E. Royer & wife to Dennis D. Royer & wife
- Ben: Sonya Lewis to Joseph Stevens & wife
- WD: Kathy Tesreau to Richard Gale Tesreau & wife
- WD: James L. Hughes & wife to Firebaugh, Inc.
- WD: Jason Lawrence Williams & wife to Jason L. Williams & wife, Trustees
- WD: Peggy Rae Crawford, Trustee to Donald Lee McDowell, II Declaration of Living Trust
- WD: Samara Reiter Mitchell & husband to James Neibecker
- WD: Kevin G. Durso & Khris G. Durso, Successor Trustees to G&R Realty, Inc.
- QCD: Cynthia D. McCarver to James L. McCarver
- WD: Neil McElligott & wife to Phillip S. Edwards & wife
- WD: Darrell Finch, Trustee to Lucas Brewen
Madison County Land Transfers