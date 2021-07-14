 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Connie Burnette & husband to Connie Burnette & Robert E. Burnette, Jr.
  • Ben: Joyce Lunsford to Jeannene Hale & husband
  • WD: Anne Wignall Et al to Steven Paul Royer & wife
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Crocker Brothers, LLC
  • WD: Georgia B. Moss to Russell L. Jones & wife
  • WD: Jordon L. Hester Et al to Thomas D. Priday
  • WD: Kevin G. Coffman & wife to Dakota Dickerson & wife
  • QCD: Harold Rolens & wife to Harold Rolens Et al
  • Ben: Connie L. Zimmerman to Bradley Chapman
  • WD: Andrea N. Coleman to Curtis Edwin Kimes, III
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Benjamin Reed
  • Ben: Melvin Lee Tesson & wife to Mark A. Tesson
  • WD: Harold Lloyd Thomas & wife, Trustees to Michael W. Petty & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Linda L. Vandergriff to Linda L. Vandergriff, Trustee
  • QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife
  • QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Anthony Shoemaker & wife
  • QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Ethan Shoemaker
  • WD: Anthony Zane Mengwasser & wife to Anthony Zane Mengwasser & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Thomas H. Nicholson & wife to James Nicholson & wife
  • QCD: Terry Dean Shoemaker & wife to Issac Shoemaker
  • WD: Richard Allgier Et al to James Hahn
  • Ben: Connie L. Nicholson to Shawn Eugene Barnes
  • Ben: Carl R. Bellew to Betty Jean White
  • Ben: Shirley E. Royer & wife to Dennis D. Royer & wife
  • Ben: Sonya Lewis to Joseph Stevens & wife
  • WD: Kathy Tesreau to Richard Gale Tesreau & wife
  • WD: James L. Hughes & wife to Firebaugh, Inc.
  • WD: Jason Lawrence Williams & wife to Jason L. Williams & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Peggy Rae Crawford, Trustee to Donald Lee McDowell, II Declaration of Living Trust
  • WD: Samara Reiter Mitchell & husband to James Neibecker
  • WD: Kevin G. Durso & Khris G. Durso, Successor Trustees to G&R Realty, Inc.
  • QCD: Cynthia D. McCarver to James L. McCarver
  • WD: Neil McElligott & wife to Phillip S. Edwards & wife
  • WD: Darrell Finch, Trustee to Lucas Brewen
