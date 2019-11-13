{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Harry A Robbins, Successor Trustee to Don A Froneyberger & wife
  • WD: Heaps Homes LLC to Keith Gibson
  • WD: Warden Holdings, LLC to Tobias E Wenning & wife
  • WD: Bradley A Yount Et al to Saundra Crader
  • Ben: Saundra Crader to Randy W Sawyer & Dean R Sawyer
  • Ben: Wilma K Thompson to Jerry W Fite, Sr
  • QCD: Edward A Kinnard & wife to Edward A Kinnard Et al
  • WD: Cletis Alan Pingel Et al to Phillip Lawler
  • QCD: John Gorse & wife to John Gorse, Trustee
  • WD: Lord Masonry, LLC to Brent Johnson & wife
  • Ben: Harless J Menteer to Cory James Sorg
  • QCD: Trevor Miller Et al to Sheila D Miller
  • QCD: John Gorse & wife to John Gorse, Trustee
  • QCD: John Gorse & wife to John Gorse, Trustee 
  • QCD: John Gorse & wife to John Gorse, Trustee
  • WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc
  • WD: Jenny L Lewis to Hannah E Underwood
  • WD: Thomas Stephens to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc
  • WD: Steven R Erbland & wife to ABC Realty Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Orval G Robbs & wife to Lorene L Robbs & Lora Gail Robbs
