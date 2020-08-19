Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Kenneth P. Schroeder & wife to Kenneth P. Schroeder, Trustee
- WD: Vernon D. Davis & wife to JPJS Company, LLC
- Ben: Audrey Jones to Rhonda R. Floyd
- WD: Jimmie A. Howell & wife to Randy Hillis
- Ben: Randy Hillis to Jeffrey J. Hillis
- Ben: James A. Michaels III to James A. Michaels IV
- WD: Ellen Dees, Successor Trustee to James P. Kurtz & wife
- WD:Stuard T. Shipley to Raymond Skaggs
- WD: James L. Moore & wife to Moore's Grocery, LLC
- WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc
- WD: Royce Weber to Donald L. Magill & wife
