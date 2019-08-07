{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Clemens Novak & wife to Emily Winkelman
  • WD: Craig Mehner Et al to Cory Ford & wife
  • WD: Craig Mehner Et al to Kenneth E Renneker & wife
  • WD: Vernon D Davis & wife to Donald G Dane
  • WD: Codee L Stamp & wife to Kimberly Grana
  • QCD: Philip O Morris & wife to Philip O Morris & wife
  • WD: Randall Gene Webb & wife, Trustees to Codee L Stamp & wife
  • Ben Deed: Debra Jean Hacker to Kristen Sherrill
  • QCD: Gary D Damouth & wife to Gary D Damouth & wife
  • WD: Emma Allene Huffman, Trustee to Debra Jean Hacker
