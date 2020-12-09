Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Cynthia Kay Roney & husband to Carl E. Fox
- WD: Caty Steinmetz Et al to Garrett L. Keithly
- WD: Wanda Lee Tesreau, Trustee to Dwayne Tilk & wife
- Ben: Craig Drummond & wife to Joshua W. Drummond & Jason Drummond
- WD: Daniel Scott Bratcher & wife to Lance Swalve
- QCD: Dana Barton to Joe Montgomery
- WD: Bobby Crawford to Christa Girard & husband
- WD: City of Fredericktown to Christopher A. Brown & Sherri L. Brown, Trustees
- WD: James D. Francis & wife to Jason Francis & wife
- WD: Robert L. Slover & wife to Donald J. Mays, Et al
- QCD: Christopher Hill & wife to Christopher Hill & wife
- WD: Charlotte Settlemoir to Thomas Harris & Laura Harris Living Trust
- WD: Lance Cureton Et al to Drew M. Abt
- WD: Alberta F. Coleman, Trustee to Steven Coleman & wife
- QCD: Gloria B. Bishop & husband to Monica E. Bishop
- WD: Tara Hale to Vernon Davis & wife
- QCD: James R. Inman, Sr. to Catherine Lewis-Inman
