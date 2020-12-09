 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Cynthia Kay Roney & husband to Carl E. Fox
  • WD: Caty Steinmetz Et al to Garrett L. Keithly
  • WD: Wanda Lee Tesreau, Trustee to Dwayne Tilk & wife
  • Ben: Craig Drummond & wife to Joshua W. Drummond & Jason Drummond
  • WD: Daniel Scott Bratcher & wife to Lance Swalve
  • QCD: Dana Barton to Joe Montgomery
  • WD: Bobby Crawford to Christa Girard & husband
  • WD: City of Fredericktown to Christopher A. Brown & Sherri L. Brown, Trustees
  • WD: James D. Francis & wife to Jason Francis & wife
  • WD: Robert L. Slover & wife to Donald J. Mays, Et al
  • QCD: Christopher Hill & wife to Christopher Hill & wife
  • WD: Charlotte Settlemoir to Thomas Harris & Laura Harris Living Trust
  • WD: Lance Cureton Et al to Drew M. Abt
  • WD: Alberta F. Coleman, Trustee to Steven Coleman & wife
  • QCD: Gloria B. Bishop & husband to Monica E. Bishop
  • WD: Tara Hale to Vernon Davis & wife
  • QCD: James R. Inman, Sr. to Catherine Lewis-Inman
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Doing what feels true
Democrat News

Doing what feels true

  • Updated

Local artist Amber Huckaba is making her dreams come true as she pursues her fine arts degree at Southeast Missouri State University. 

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari
Obituaries

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari

  • Updated

Radha (Amini) Rao Ayyagari, 81, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1939 at Ezhumattoor, Kerala India, th…

Randy Dale Hovis
Obituaries

Randy Dale Hovis

  • Updated

Randy Dale Hovis, 58, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home in Farmington.  He was born January 4, 1962 in Fredericktown, a son of Prest…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News