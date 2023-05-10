- WD: Robert L. Gabel by Attorney-in-Fact & Whitney N. Gabel to Brandon Boswell & wife
- WD: John Barnes & wife to Kenneth Shane Pulliam, Sr & wife
- WD: Tyler Speth & wife to Ryan Dahl and wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Christopher Hornbostel & wife
- WD: Edward A. Hedicke & wife to Michael Keller & wife
- WD: Christopher D. Roach & wife to William H. Killian & wife
- WD: KDRS Enterprises, LLC to Ryan Casey
- QCD: Housing Source, LLC to Kyle D. Stephens & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Rubena J. Crites to John J. Crites
- Ben: Retha Hinkle to Thomas Hinkle
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS