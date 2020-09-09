Madison County Land Transfers

- QCD: Gary Mills & wife to Gary Mills Et al
- QCD: Steven C. Head & wife, Trustees to Steven C. Head & wife, Trustees
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Kenneth Shawn Poor & wife
- WD: Michael D. Clubb to Marissa M. Hale
- QCD: William C. Wright to Trustee of William Carl Wright, Revocable Trust
- QCD: John Clark & wife to John Edward Clark, Jr & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Douglas B. Meeks & wife to Douglas B. Meeks & wife - Co-Trustees
- WD: Kim Huffman & wife to Kenneth Paul & wife
- WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Mark Walz & Jonathan Barbour
- WD: David Hoff & wife to Brian K. Kelly & wife
- WD: Dallas R. Huffman Et al to Anthony Shoemaker & wife
- WD: Tyler Miller & wife to Ethan L. Cox
- WD: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to JSASJ Investments LLC
- Ben: Truman Michael Berry & wife to Warren A. Berry, Laurel M. Hogan, Christopher M. Berry
- WD: David L. Basler & wife to David L. Basler & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Ashley Kemp to Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson
- QCD: William D. Rumage & wife to Patrisha Bauer
- WD: Jerry Gregory to Dan DeSpain & wife
- WD: Keith M. Theobald & wife to Jason R. Lesieur
- QCD: Ed Banes to Rebecca McDowell
- QCD: Mike Pulley & wife to Jeremy Pulley & wife
