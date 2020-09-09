 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Gary Mills & wife to Gary Mills Et al
  • QCD: Steven C. Head & wife, Trustees to Steven C. Head & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Kenneth Shawn Poor & wife
  • WD: Michael D. Clubb to Marissa M. Hale
  • QCD: William C. Wright to Trustee of William Carl Wright, Revocable Trust
  • QCD: John Clark & wife to John Edward Clark, Jr & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Douglas B. Meeks & wife to Douglas B. Meeks & wife - Co-Trustees
  • WD: Kim Huffman & wife to Kenneth Paul & wife
  • WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Mark Walz & Jonathan Barbour
  • WD: David Hoff & wife to Brian K. Kelly & wife
  • WD: Dallas R. Huffman Et al to Anthony Shoemaker & wife
  • WD: Tyler Miller & wife to Ethan L. Cox
  • WD: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to JSASJ Investments LLC
  • Ben: Truman Michael Berry & wife to Warren A. Berry, Laurel M. Hogan, Christopher M. Berry
  • WD: David L. Basler & wife to David L. Basler & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Ashley Kemp to Ashley Kemp & Ethan Henson
  • QCD: William D. Rumage & wife to Patrisha Bauer
  • WD: Jerry Gregory to Dan DeSpain & wife
  • WD: Keith M. Theobald & wife to Jason R. Lesieur
  • QCD: Ed Banes to Rebecca McDowell
  • QCD: Mike Pulley & wife to Jeremy Pulley & wife
