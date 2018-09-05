Subscribe for 17¢ / day
LANDTRANSFERs
Buy Now
  • WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Vince Grieshaber
  • Ben Deed: Mark Wagganer & wife to Ryly A Roberts Et al
  • WD: Constance Jean Cook to Timothy S Smallen & wife
  • WD: RLP Properties, LLC to Joseph C Stuckenschneider & wife
  • WD: Robert Bellew & wife to Paul W Jennings & wife
  • WD: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Richard Lindow & wife to Donald G Wasson & wife
  • WD: Swinford Properties to Vernon D Davis & wife
  • WD: Jeremy Ivis Leach to David Cotton & wife
  • WD: Gerry Stephens Et al to David Cotton & wife
  • QCD: Theresa A Gorse Et al to Theresa A Gorse Et al
  • WD: Russell K Nanna & wife to Michael R Nanna & wife
  • WD: Barry Mills & wife Et al to Kathryn Laut Et al
  • WD: Thomas D Mulach & wife to Christopher Mueller
  • QC: Eugene B Fritsche to Eugene B Fritsche Trust
  • WD: Jeanie G Gibbs to Jeanie G Gibbs Et al
  • WD: Francisco J Valencia & wife to Francisco Javies Valencia & wife Trustees
  • QC: Sherry D Adams Et al to Sherry D Adams
  • QC: Sherry D Adams Et al to Donald R Dehner Jr & wife
  • WD: Betty Fleeman to Dwight E Presson & wife Trust
  • WD: Troy J Dunnahoo & wife to Jeremy Pulley & wife
  • Ben Deed: Donald R Mays to Donald J Mays
  • Trustee's Deed: William D Jenkins & wife by Trustee to Rural Housing Service
  • Trustee's Deed: Ginger Kay Torrez by Trustee to Rural Housing Service
  • WD: Ronald Weekley & wife to Randal Gene Weekley Jr & wife
  • Ben Deed: Daryl L Reynolds & wife to Wayne Reynolds Et al
  • WD: Joseph Lewis & wife to Joseph Lewis Et al
  • WD: David Whitener & wife to XIAO WEI Yang & wife
  • WD: George McDowell & wife to HHC Leasing LLC
  • WD: Connie A Matthews & husband Trustees to Lonny R Sheldon
  • WD: Dorothy Buellis to Fredrick Charles Clark Et al
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments