Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Alexander J. Keathly & wife to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Luke A. Wagganer & wife
  • Ben: Donald Firebaugh & wife to Kevin Lee Firebaugh
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to BKC Properties, LLC
  • WD: Carl E. Huff, Sr & wife to Arthur Taft & wife
  • Ben: Larry G. Brewington, Jr. & wife to Dora G. Brewington
  • Ben: Peggy J. Cheatham to John B. Cheatham Et al
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Lord Homes, LLC
  • WD: Timothy Pirtle & wife to Lord Homes, LLC
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Barbara DeBerry
  • WD: Ozgur Yilmaz Et al to Steven L. Oakley & wife
  • WD: Lebron J.C. Holbrook, Sr. & wife - Co-Trustees to Shane C. Holbrook - Trustee
  • WD: Caleb Ray Matthews & wife to Paul Matthews & Shonda Matthews
  • WD: Dean Kevin Williams & wife to Jim Simpson & wife
  • WD: William H. Killian & wife to Sharon Bennett
  • WD: Bobby Wartenbee & wife to RC Stores, Inc.
  • QCD: Jessie Rose Lorton & husband to Jessie Rose Lorton & husband
  • Ben: Mark A. Christensen & wife to Mason Christensen Et al
  • WD: Daytona Brown to Robert Christner & Brianna Roof
  • QCD: John E. Patterson, Sr. to John E. Patterson, Sr. Et al
  • WD: Lucille R. Turnbeau Et al to Steven R. Mifflin & wife
  • WD: Bonnie L. Wright to Maureen Hart
  • Ben: Maureen Hart to Jason Corbitt
  • WD: James Nicholson & wife to Taylor Matkin & Shirley Hudson
  • WD: James Settle & wife to Angela Jackson
  • WD: Castor River Properties, LLC to KDJ Investment Properties, LLC
  • WD: Charles M. Lint & wife to Thomas W. Mayer, Sr.
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Kelcey Grisham Skaggs & Joshua Troy Grisham
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Michael W. Sheets & wife
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Cathryn Jean Francis & husband
  • Ben: Vellabelle Sheets to Shawnda Rae Tinnin & husband
  • WD: Matthew C. Menteer & wife to MOM, LLC
  • WD: Steven L. Wienecke & wife to Robert Wienecke & Victoria White
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to MSS Investment Properties, LLC
