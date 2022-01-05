 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Jason S. Keith & wife to Jason S. Keith & wife
  • BEN: Sean Eom wife to Alexander Sean Eom
  • WD: Victoria J. Wengler & husband to Broz Investment Company, LLC
  • WD: Charles Hein & wife to Clinton Hein & wife
  • WD: Steven Paul Royer & wife to Lacrissa McMinn
  • WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Andrew K. Clark
  • WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Keri L. Petty
  • WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Andrew K. Clark
  • WD: Daniel L. Wilkinson et al to Daniel L. Wilkinson & wife
  • WD: Carolyn A. Bennett to Jason M. Huskey & wife
  • WD: Daniel L. Senter to Daniel L. Senter Living Trust
  • WD: Robert L. Gifford, Trustee to Andrew Dickemann
  • WD: Linda W. McHenry to David Hasenbeck
  • WD: Charles Ogan to Venson Ward & wife
  • WD: Wayne R. Dorn & wife to Daniel T. Sparrow & wife
