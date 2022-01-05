- QCD: Jason S. Keith & wife to Jason S. Keith & wife
- BEN: Sean Eom wife to Alexander Sean Eom
- WD: Victoria J. Wengler & husband to Broz Investment Company, LLC
- WD: Charles Hein & wife to Clinton Hein & wife
- WD: Steven Paul Royer & wife to Lacrissa McMinn
- WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Andrew K. Clark
- WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Keri L. Petty
- WD: Audra E. Jenkins et al to Andrew K. Clark
- WD: Daniel L. Wilkinson et al to Daniel L. Wilkinson & wife
- WD: Carolyn A. Bennett to Jason M. Huskey & wife
- WD: Daniel L. Senter to Daniel L. Senter Living Trust
- WD: Robert L. Gifford, Trustee to Andrew Dickemann
- WD: Linda W. McHenry to David Hasenbeck
- WD: Charles Ogan to Venson Ward & wife
- WD: Wayne R. Dorn & wife to Daniel T. Sparrow & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
