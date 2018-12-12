Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
Buy Now
  • WD: J&K Thompson, FLP to Jeffrey Willard Bradley & wife
  • Ben Deed: Sheila L Tripp to Sheri Hudnall
  • QCD: Marvin E Starkey & wife by Trustee to James D Dunn Jr & wife Trustees
  • WD: Edward Aaron Hedicke to Elisabeth Ann Tullai
  • WD: Nicholas McDaniel & wife to LIDA Properties LLC
  • WD: Rayma E Collier Trust by Trustee to Thomas Rodriguez Enriquez
  • WD: Pamela E Kennon to Marcus Lee Laut & wife
  • QCD: Ryan L Dettling to Jessica L Dettling

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments