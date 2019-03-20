Try 3 months for $3
Land Transfers
  • QCD: Misty G Underwood to Charles Underwood Jr
  • QCD: Brenda Cowley Et al to Aulden S Harris
  • Ben Deed: Aulden S Harris to Gina Herrell and Tammy Porter
  • WD: Amber Greene to Neel & Cureton Investments LLC
  • WD: Joseph H Barber & wife to Joseph H Barber & wife Trustees
  • QCD: Sue Ann Shoffner to Sue Ann Shoffner
  • Ben Deed: Sue Ann Shoffner to Melissa A Turnbeau
  • WD: Blaine N Shetley & wife to Blaine N Shetley & wife
  • Ben Deed: Blaine N Shetley & wife to Blaine N Shetley Jr and David W Shetley
  • WD: Seth Revelle & wife to Jeremy R Cove & wife
  • WD: William J Matthews & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction LLC
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Joe Sherrick Jr & wife
