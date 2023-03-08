- WD: Jason Allen Basden & wife to Jason Allen Basden & wife, Trustees
- QCD: David Mull to Scott D. Mull
- WD: Joshua D. Minx et al to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Joshua D. Minx et al to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Tracy Renna & husband to Brian L. Harman
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
