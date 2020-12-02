Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Ryan Thompson & Taylor Clark
- QCD: Board of Trustees Annual Conference of United Methodist Church to Dennis K. McWhirter & wife
- QCD: Michael W. Maas to Jennifer L. Maas
- WD: David Sanders & wife to Home Bridge Real Estate LLC
- WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Amy E. Long & husband
- WD: Ralph Stief & wife to Rodney L. Nelson, Jr. & wife
- WD: Carly Janine Mayer Scott, Manager/Member Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC to Realness Estate, LLC
- WD: Srinivas Rao Ayyagari & wife to Caleb Jordan & wife
