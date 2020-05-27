Madison County Land Transfers

- Beverly Brown to Pedro Falcon & wife
- Ben: William E. Goldschmidt & wife to Rebecca Lynn Schroeder
- WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Greg Hindman & wife
- WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Incorporated to Harp's Food Stores, Inc.
- QCD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Incorporated to Harp's Food Stores, Inc.
- QCD: William J. Matthews & wife to Christopher Wood & wife
- WD: Thomas E. Blattel Et al to Todd W. Blattel & wife
- WD: Persis Fay Et al to Jeremy W. Klugh & wife
- Ben: Jackie R. Adams & wife to Douglas R. Adams
- WD: James R. Dunn, Jr & wife to Robert Lee Sutton & wife
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Timothy P. Troup & wife
- Ben: Arthur M. Ellenburg, Jr to Jeffrey A. Ellenburg
- WD: Carol A. Burger, Trustee to Carol A. Burger, Trustee
- Ben: John C. Wiegers, Sr & wife to John Charles Wiegers, Jr and Joni Marissa Rodgers
- WD: Cletus H. Beier & wife to Cletus and Iris Beier Irrevocable Trust
- WD: Charles Gipson & wife to Jason Sikes & wife
- WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Joseph D. Coleman
- WD: Ronald D. Banks, Jr & wife to Jessica Lorraine Patsy Daniels
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!