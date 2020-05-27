Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • Beverly Brown to Pedro Falcon & wife
  • Ben: William E. Goldschmidt & wife to Rebecca Lynn Schroeder
  • WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Greg Hindman & wife
  • WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Incorporated to Harp's Food Stores, Inc.
  • QCD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Incorporated to Harp's Food Stores, Inc.
  • QCD: William J. Matthews & wife to Christopher Wood & wife
  • WD: Thomas E. Blattel Et al to Todd W. Blattel & wife
  • WD: Persis Fay Et al to Jeremy W. Klugh & wife
  • Ben: Jackie R. Adams & wife to Douglas R. Adams
  • WD: James R. Dunn, Jr & wife to Robert Lee Sutton & wife
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Timothy P. Troup & wife
  • Ben: Arthur M. Ellenburg, Jr to Jeffrey A. Ellenburg
  • WD: Carol A. Burger, Trustee to Carol A. Burger, Trustee
  • Ben: John C. Wiegers, Sr & wife to John Charles Wiegers, Jr and Joni Marissa Rodgers
  • WD: Cletus H. Beier & wife to Cletus and Iris Beier Irrevocable Trust
  • WD: Charles Gipson & wife to Jason Sikes & wife
  • WD: BKC Properties, LLC to Joseph D. Coleman
  • WD: Ronald D. Banks, Jr & wife to Jessica Lorraine Patsy Daniels
