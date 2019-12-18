{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Kenneth L. Watson & wife to Kenneth L. Watson & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Farrah Tibbs to Ozgur Yilmaz Et al
  • QCD: Brandy M. Rebstock to Jo Lynn Henson
  • WD: First Bank d/b/a First Bank Mortgage to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development
  • QCD: Rebecca Wyatt to Cole V. Wyatt
  • WD: John K. Burch & wife to Troy N. Pratte & wife
  • WD: Joyce D. Nations, Trustee to Daniel Harris & wife
  • WD: Brandon Racer & wife to Nathaniel C. Bailey & wife
  • WD: Cedric Alan Spain by Nathan Spain, P.O.A. to Kent A. Marler
  • WD: Steven M. Dulaney & wife to Terry Medley & wife
  • QCD: Marvin E. Beard & wife to Marvin E. Beard & wife, Trustees
