Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Ivan Ward & wife to Lynn A. Shrum & wife
- WD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc. to Terry R. Godsey & wife
- QCD: Daniel Lyn Weir Et al to Robbin Dawn Besher
- QCD: Gary A. Jones Jr. to Gregory Holdinghausen & wife
- QCD: Geo Tech Holdings, Inc. to Gregory Holdinghausen & wife
- WD: Randy Wayne Senciboy to Dwayne Gipson & wife
- QCD: Janet Gaddis & husband to Francis Rutherford
- QCD: Ralph G. Marty & wife to Ralph G. Marty & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Ralph G. Marty & wife to Ralph G. Marty & wife, Trustees
- WD: Phillip H. Merrell & wife to Carly Janine Mayer Scott, Manager/Member Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC
- QCD: Carma Lee Andrews Et al to Floyd Andrews, Jr.
- WD: Gary C. DeGroot & wife to Travis L. DeGroot
- QCD: Barbara Anderson Fraser to Barbara Anderson Fraser
- WD: Scott Mosher to Carly Janine Mayer Scott, Manager/Member Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC
- Ben: Barbara Ann Fraser to Deanna Lambert
- QCD: EN Investments, LLC to Emily Winkelman
- Ben: Travis L. DeGroot & wife to Travis L. DeGroot & wife, Trustees
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!