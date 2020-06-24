Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Ivan Ward & wife to Lynn A. Shrum & wife
  • WD: Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc. to Terry R. Godsey & wife
  • QCD: Daniel Lyn Weir Et al to Robbin Dawn Besher
  • QCD: Gary A. Jones Jr. to Gregory Holdinghausen & wife
  • QCD: Geo Tech Holdings, Inc. to Gregory Holdinghausen & wife
  • WD: Randy Wayne Senciboy to Dwayne Gipson & wife
  • QCD: Janet Gaddis & husband to Francis Rutherford
  • QCD: Ralph G. Marty & wife to Ralph G. Marty & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Ralph G. Marty & wife to Ralph G. Marty & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Phillip H. Merrell & wife to Carly Janine Mayer Scott, Manager/Member Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC
  • QCD: Carma Lee Andrews Et al to Floyd Andrews, Jr.
  • WD: Gary C. DeGroot & wife to Travis L. DeGroot
  • QCD: Barbara Anderson Fraser to Barbara Anderson Fraser
  • WD: Scott Mosher to Carly Janine Mayer Scott, Manager/Member Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC
  • Ben: Barbara Ann Fraser to Deanna Lambert
  • QCD: EN Investments, LLC to Emily Winkelman
  • Ben: Travis L. DeGroot & wife to Travis L. DeGroot & wife, Trustees
