Madison County Land Transfers
Land Transfers
  • WD: Kenneth William Bradley Cochran to Robert T. Hill, Jr & wife
  • WD: Thomas D. Priday to Jason Kinney & wife
  • WD: Sandra S. Allgier - Trustee to Bryan Allgier & wife
  • QCD: August O. Charles & wife to August O. Charles Et al
  • WD: Ray Statler & wife to Eric H. Tiahrt & Sandy B. Tiahrt - Trustees
  • WD: Randy Grimes to Mark A. Schanda & wife
  • WD: Richard Rogers - Successor Trustee to Francois Farms, LLC
  • WD: Raun Oberman to Richard G. Boren & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stevens & wife to Richard G. Boren & wife
  • WD: Gary D. Montgomery Et al to Tina Clubb
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Heather Stockmann
