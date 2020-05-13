Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Kenneth William Bradley Cochran to Robert T. Hill, Jr & wife
- WD: Thomas D. Priday to Jason Kinney & wife
- WD: Sandra S. Allgier - Trustee to Bryan Allgier & wife
- QCD: August O. Charles & wife to August O. Charles Et al
- WD: Ray Statler & wife to Eric H. Tiahrt & Sandy B. Tiahrt - Trustees
- WD: Randy Grimes to Mark A. Schanda & wife
- WD: Richard Rogers - Successor Trustee to Francois Farms, LLC
- WD: Raun Oberman to Richard G. Boren & wife
- WD: Kyle Stevens & wife to Richard G. Boren & wife
- WD: Gary D. Montgomery Et al to Tina Clubb
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Heather Stockmann
