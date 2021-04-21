 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Jacqueline S. Berry to Michael E. Berry
  • WD: Roger W. Parsley & wife to Jonathan Francis & wife
  • QCD: Jacqueline S. Berry to Michael E. Berry
  • WD: Bartholomew Dotzman to Derrick W. Meek & wife
  • WD: Hirshell Q. Parker & wife to Steven Binning
  • WD: Madison County Public Water Supply District 1 to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: James Edward Davis, Trustee to Daniel Ryan Mangold & wife
  • WD: Stephen P. Wunderlich & wife to Pickering Properties, LLC
  • WD: Kenneth J. Keirsey Et al to Mark T. Niemerg & wife
  • WD: Daniel Gene Francis to Vernon Davis & wife
  • QCD: Tracey K. Kane to Richard A. Kane
  • WD: Thomas L. Jones & wife to Knepper Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Billie Jo Russell to Mitch Skaggs
  • WD: Doug Skaggs & wife and Mitch Skaggs to Devin Gates & Fiorela Rodrigano
