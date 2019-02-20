Try 1 month for 99¢
Land Transfers
  • WD: Virginia M Parker to Statler Brothers Investments LLC
  • WD: Charles Hein & wife to Gary Eaves & wife
  • WD: Highway Land Partners LLC to Anthony Zane Mengwasser & wife
  • WD: Debra A Brown to Debra A Brown Trustee
  • WD: Shannon Bollinger & wife to Kent Marler & wife
  • WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown to Cap America Inc
  • WD: Jesse Johnson & wife to Marquand 316 LLC
  • McJaroal Revocable Living Trust to Marquand 316 LLC
  • QCD: Gary Lynn Shetley to Teresa Ann Shetley
  • WD: Kelly Edmonds to Travis McMinn
  • WD: M&P Land Management LLC to Dennis Lynn Matthews & wife
  • QCD: Jason D Carter Trustee Et al to Jason M Carter
  • WD: Johnson Subways Inc aka JHI Inc to JHI Inc

