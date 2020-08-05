You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • Ben: Bobby G. King & wife to Zandra R. King
  • QCD: Tammy F. Price & Jerry W. Ball, Jr. to Daniel Rodriguez & Jerry B. Ball, Jr.
  • QCD: Josephine H. Jacobsmeyer to Bryan D. Haynes
  • WD: Bobby Gene King & wife to Bobby Gene King & wife
  • WD: Troy Earl Cureton, Trustee to Brooke Kemp
  • QCD: Lebron J.C. Holbrook & Helen Carol Holbrook, Trustees to Elizabeth Mae Holbrook
  • WD: Grover A. Brewington & wife to Jessica Brown
  • WD: Mark A. Shetley, Trustee to Eric Hovis & wife
  • QCD: Joshua W. Frymire Et al to Kayla M. Frymire
  • WD: Carol A. Thompson to Ronald D. Decker, Jr & wife
  • QCD: Donald G. Boll to Eric J. Boll & Stuard D. Boll
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Cody J. Hoar
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Berry
Obituaries

Gary Berry

Gary E. Berry, 64, of Arnold, Missouri, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born November 26, 1955, the son of son of Roy and Delores June (Pogu…

Elmer Mouser
Obituaries

Elmer Mouser

Elmer Mouser, 96, of Marquand, formerly of Doniphan Missouri, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born January 11, 1924 in Marquand, to Ester…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News