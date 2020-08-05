Madison County Land Transfers

- Ben: Bobby G. King & wife to Zandra R. King
- QCD: Tammy F. Price & Jerry W. Ball, Jr. to Daniel Rodriguez & Jerry B. Ball, Jr.
- QCD: Josephine H. Jacobsmeyer to Bryan D. Haynes
- WD: Bobby Gene King & wife to Bobby Gene King & wife
- WD: Troy Earl Cureton, Trustee to Brooke Kemp
- QCD: Lebron J.C. Holbrook & Helen Carol Holbrook, Trustees to Elizabeth Mae Holbrook
- WD: Grover A. Brewington & wife to Jessica Brown
- WD: Mark A. Shetley, Trustee to Eric Hovis & wife
- QCD: Joshua W. Frymire Et al to Kayla M. Frymire
- WD: Carol A. Thompson to Ronald D. Decker, Jr & wife
- QCD: Donald G. Boll to Eric J. Boll & Stuard D. Boll
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Cody J. Hoar
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!