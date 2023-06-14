- WD: Matthew B Morison & wife to Sarah Mueller & husband
- BEN: Freida L. Allen to Andrea R. Oertel
- WD: Greg K. Racer & wife to Gregory Keith Racer & wife - Trustees
- QCD: William Royer to Jade Royer
- QCD: Harlan W. Miller et al to Benjamin W. Miller & wife
- WD: Bob L. Hinkle & wife to Dawson Akers & wife
- QCD: Benjamin W. Miller et al to Harland W. Miller & wife
- WD: Donnie Edmond & wife to Aaron White & Dawn Putz
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Adam P. Overcast
- WD: Corinne Filger to Betty Fuzzell
- WD: William H. Killian & wife to Levi Samuel Scott
- BEN: Victor D. Graham & wife to Phillip D. Graham et al
- QCD: Allen Whitener to Carrie Whitener
- QCD: Jay L. Lebcowitz & wife to Jamie Marie Ebel et al
- WD: Alan Yount & wife to Donald Earl Reese - Trustee
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Kendal Jones & wife
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS