Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: William Arras & wife to William L. Arras & wife
- WD: Willmington Trust, National Association to Drew Dickemann & Jeremy Dickemann
- WD: Terry R. Godsey & wife to Jason C. Mathias
- WD: Kimberly D. McSherry Et al to Kurt Kostecki & wife
- WD: Andrew Johnson & wife to Cassandrah Guinn & Zaccariah J. Johnson
- WD: Daryl J. Davidson & wife to Bradley Stark & wife
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Sugar Valley Properties, LLC
- WD: Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc to Seth Roberts
- WD: Kathryn L. Wilfong & husband to Bartholomew Dotzman
- WD: Andrew S. Forister & wife to Daryl J. Davidson & wife
- QCD: Robert D. Hand & wife to Robert D. Hand & wife
- WD: Eugene Harrison McDowell & wife to Stephen E. Lee
- Ben: William R. Green to Peggy L. Green Et al
- QCD: Mildred C. DeMeo to Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith
- WD: Margaret Huff to Steven Huff
- QCD: Randy Grimes to Boogie Investments, LLC
