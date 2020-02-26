Madison County Land Transfers

You have free articles remaining.
- Ben: Michael R. Ramsey & wife to Sarah Orrick
- Ben: Martin Thomas Govero to Matthew Thomas Govero & Krystal L. Roussin
- QCD: Jerry L. Wade & wife to Jerry L. Wade & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Daniel G. Neville & wife to Daniel G. Neville & wife, Trustees
- WD: Vernon Delane Davis & wife to Corinne Filger
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Martin Thomas Govero
- QCD: Sharyn K. Janssen to Steven Janssen
- WD: LF Land, LLC to Walter W. Laut & wife
- WD: LF Land, LLC to WSL Rentals, LLC
- WD: LF Land, LLC to Douglas L. Laut & wife
- Ben: James Brian Tinnin & Nancy Gale Tinnin to Matthew Tinnin
- Ben: Larry D. Brotherton & wife to David Scott Brotherton
- Ben: Elizabeth Cureton to Ronald G. Long & wife