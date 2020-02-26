Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • Ben: Michael R. Ramsey & wife to Sarah Orrick
  • Ben: Martin Thomas Govero to Matthew Thomas Govero & Krystal L. Roussin
  • QCD: Jerry L. Wade & wife to Jerry L. Wade & wife, Trustees
  • QCD: Daniel G. Neville & wife to Daniel G. Neville & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Vernon Delane Davis & wife to Corinne Filger
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Martin Thomas Govero
  • QCD: Sharyn K. Janssen to Steven Janssen
  • WD: LF Land, LLC to Walter W. Laut & wife
  • WD: LF Land, LLC to WSL Rentals, LLC
  • WD: LF Land, LLC to Douglas L. Laut & wife
  • Ben: James Brian Tinnin & Nancy Gale Tinnin to Matthew Tinnin
  • Ben: Larry D. Brotherton & wife to David Scott Brotherton
  • Ben: Elizabeth Cureton to Ronald G. Long & wife
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Noby LaPlant

Noby LaPlant, 93, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence in Fredericktown. He was born November 20, 1926 in the C…

Obituaries

Gary D. Damouth

Gary D. Damouth, 69, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born November 27, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Author and Pearl Damouth Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News