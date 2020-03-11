Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Foundation for Historic Preservation to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
  • WD: Amy E. Long & husband to Steven Brewen & wife
  • WD: Charles Dean Johnson & wife to Wire Road Properties LLC
  • QCD: Carol June Shaffer Et al to Austin Tyler Kemp Et al
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments LLC to Clyde J. Frey, III - Trustee
  • WD: Steven Brewen & wife to Swinford Properties LLC
  • WD: Ronald G. Pember & wife to Beverly Brown
  • WD: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Shane Carroll & Jacilynn Tucker-Carroll
  • WD: Vera Marie Henson Revocable Trust to Swinford Properties LLC
  • Ben: Julia Lynn Weber to Karen Erdina Bristow
  • WD: Joanne Reeves & husband Et al to Mark Edward Hankins, Jr
  • Ben: James Sutton to Christopher James Sutton
  • WD: Christin Buhler to Doraine Faye Ballard
  • Ben: Marjorie A. Grisham to Debra Varner
  • Ben: Marjorie A. Grisham to Debra Varner
  • Ben: Marjorie A. Grisham to Debra Varner
