Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Foundation for Historic Preservation to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
- WD: Amy E. Long & husband to Steven Brewen & wife
- WD: Charles Dean Johnson & wife to Wire Road Properties LLC
- QCD: Carol June Shaffer Et al to Austin Tyler Kemp Et al
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments LLC to Clyde J. Frey, III - Trustee
- WD: Steven Brewen & wife to Swinford Properties LLC
- WD: Ronald G. Pember & wife to Beverly Brown
- WD: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Shane Carroll & Jacilynn Tucker-Carroll
- WD: Vera Marie Henson Revocable Trust to Swinford Properties LLC
- Ben: Julia Lynn Weber to Karen Erdina Bristow
- WD: Joanne Reeves & husband Et al to Mark Edward Hankins, Jr
- Ben: James Sutton to Christopher James Sutton
- WD: Christin Buhler to Doraine Faye Ballard
- Ben: Marjorie A. Grisham to Debra Varner
