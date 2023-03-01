- BEN: Anthony Hiles to Clayton E. Hiles & Chad A. Hiles
- BEN: Ruth Ann Thompson to Terry Lee Miller et al
- WD: Lawrence G. Kill to B.H. Trenching, LLC
- BEN: James G. Bauman to Jennifer Bauman
- QCD: James Carrico to Carlos Boswell & wife
- WD: Melvin W. Henson & wife to James Carrico
- QCD: Carlos Bosswell & wife to James Carrico
- WD: James Carrico to Thomas D. Priday
- QCD: James Carrico to Thomas D. Priday
- BEN: Stanley J. Uhrhan to Austin Uhrhan & Chelsea Uhrhan
- WD: Montgomery Leasing, LLC to Timothy Simpson & wife
- WD: Kenneth Bales & wife to Halston Properties, LLC
- QCD: Timothy P. Varnum, Sr. to Timothy P. Varnum, Jr. et al
- BEN: Timothy P. Varnum, Sr. to Timothy Varnum, Jr. et al
- BEN: Carol J. Weinstein to Marcia L. Weinstein & Amy W. Phillips
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS