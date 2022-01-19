 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Valerie C. Honbeck, et al to Jennifer Lynn Baldwin
  • QCD: Jenny L. Pinson to Timothy L. Pinson
  • WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Brian Lee & wife
  • WD: Randal E. Shryock et al to Thomas D O'Bannon & wife
  • WD: Bittle Properties, LLC to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • WD: Andrew B. Laut & wife to LF Land, LLC
  • QCD: Randal E. Shryock & wife to Thomas D. O'Bannon & wife
  • QCD: Thomas D. O'Bannon & wife to Thomas D. O'Bannon et al
  • WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Gregry Gasser, II & wife
  • WD: Donald R. Honea & wife to Caitlin M. Gifford
  • WD: Elaine Martin & husband to Kenneth Miller
  • QCD: Willis McDowell & Debra Birdwell
  • WD: Linda M. Tallent, Successor Trustee to Landon Rigdon et al
  • Ben: Kenneth Miller to Tonya Marie Bussen
  • WD: Daryl Kyle to Daryl Kyle & Riley Joshua Kyle
  • QCD: Keith Clark & wife to David W. Lundy
  • WD: Janet L. Hicks to Joshua Holland
  • Ben: Kurt A Schumacher & wife to Andrew J. Schumacher, Sr.
  • WD: Patrick D. Tilk & wife to Donovan S. Tilk & wife
  • WD: Douglas L. Laut & wife to Andrew Laut & wife
  • QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
  • WD: Freddie Miller & wife to Brandon Keilholz
  • QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
  • QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
  • WD: Roy L. Masters & wife to Timothy Abotohik & wife
  • QCD: Pamela Racer to Pamela Racer & Samantha Racer
  • Ben: James Mauzy to Sondra Renee Pate & Kimberly Wayne Mauzy
  • Ben: Patricia Jean Kline to Vicki Moyers et al
  • WD: Darren L. Goodlin & wife to Darren L. Goodlin & Lee Ann Goodlin Family Trust
  • WD: Joe Jackson to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron
  • WD: Morgan S. Cameron to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron
  • WD: Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S Cameron, Trustee
