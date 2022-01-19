Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: Valerie C. Honbeck, et al to Jennifer Lynn Baldwin
- QCD: Jenny L. Pinson to Timothy L. Pinson
- WD: Lord Homes, LLC to Brian Lee & wife
- WD: Randal E. Shryock et al to Thomas D O'Bannon & wife
- WD: Bittle Properties, LLC to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- WD: Andrew B. Laut & wife to LF Land, LLC
- QCD: Randal E. Shryock & wife to Thomas D. O'Bannon & wife
- QCD: Thomas D. O'Bannon & wife to Thomas D. O'Bannon et al
- WD: Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife to Gregry Gasser, II & wife
- WD: Donald R. Honea & wife to Caitlin M. Gifford
- WD: Elaine Martin & husband to Kenneth Miller
- QCD: Willis McDowell & Debra Birdwell
- WD: Linda M. Tallent, Successor Trustee to Landon Rigdon et al
- Ben: Kenneth Miller to Tonya Marie Bussen
- WD: Daryl Kyle to Daryl Kyle & Riley Joshua Kyle
- QCD: Keith Clark & wife to David W. Lundy
- WD: Janet L. Hicks to Joshua Holland
- Ben: Kurt A Schumacher & wife to Andrew J. Schumacher, Sr.
- WD: Patrick D. Tilk & wife to Donovan S. Tilk & wife
- WD: Douglas L. Laut & wife to Andrew Laut & wife
- QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
- WD: Freddie Miller & wife to Brandon Keilholz
- QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
- QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
- WD: Roy L. Masters & wife to Timothy Abotohik & wife
- QCD: Pamela Racer to Pamela Racer & Samantha Racer
- Ben: James Mauzy to Sondra Renee Pate & Kimberly Wayne Mauzy
- Ben: Patricia Jean Kline to Vicki Moyers et al
- WD: Darren L. Goodlin & wife to Darren L. Goodlin & Lee Ann Goodlin Family Trust
- WD: Joe Jackson to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron
- WD: Morgan S. Cameron to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron
- WD: Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S. Cameron to Joseph I. Jackson & Morgan S Cameron, Trustee
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!