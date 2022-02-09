 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Melba Fadler et al to Austin L. Martin & wife
  • WD: Jason Hamburger & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
  • WD: Andrew Dickemann to D & R Rental Properties, LLC
  • WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC & Swinford Properties to Christopher P. Schulz
  • BEN: Christopher P. Schulz to Jacob Schulz & Morgan Schulz
  • WD: Maria D. Myers to Dominic Tash
  • WD: Michael Rentals LLC to Molly Burke
  • WD: Nathan Allen Jordan et al to Angela Crowder
