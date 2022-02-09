- WD: Melba Fadler et al to Austin L. Martin & wife
- WD: Jason Hamburger & wife to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
- WD: Andrew Dickemann to D & R Rental Properties, LLC
- WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC & Swinford Properties to Christopher P. Schulz
- BEN: Christopher P. Schulz to Jacob Schulz & Morgan Schulz
- WD: Maria D. Myers to Dominic Tash
- WD: Michael Rentals LLC to Molly Burke
- WD: Nathan Allen Jordan et al to Angela Crowder
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivision, Recorder of Deeds
