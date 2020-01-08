{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Mark A. Underwood Et al to Larry James
  • WD: Trophy Management Properties, LLC to Pinecone Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Kent Marler & wife to Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC
  • WD: Richard E. Walts & wife to Nathan Huckaba & wife
  • Corrected QCD: Marquand 316, LLC to Big Creek Baptist Church Marquand
  • WD: Thomas Stephens & wife to Steven M. Dulaney & wife
  • WD: Jennie L. Whitmer, Trustee to Fritz A. Whitmer, Jr. & wife
  • QD: Walter J. Spitzmiller, Jr. & wife to Walter John Spitzmiller, III & wife
  • WD: Madison County Wood Products, Inc. to Legacy Hunting Club, LLC
  • WD: Douglas Currington Et al to Gerald C. Heath & wife
  • Ben: Justin Straussner to Kevin A. Davis
  • WD: Joseph T. Kratky & wife to Amy Christine
  • QCD: Donna Spain to Donna Spain Et al
