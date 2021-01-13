- WD: Robert Stephen McKinnis & wife to McKinnis-Starkey Auto Body, LLC
- WD: Martha J. Summers to State of MO/MO Highways and Transportation Commission
- Ben: Bob G. Lewis to John R. Lewis Et al
- WD: Brandon Crews to Maya Francis
- WD: Drew Puls & wife to Drew Puls & wife, Trustees
- WD: Patrick Thomas Beckerle & wife to MOM, LLC
- WD: Gerry L. Stephens & wife, Trustees to Eugene A. Gegg & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
