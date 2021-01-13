 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Land Transfers
0 comments

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Robert Stephen McKinnis & wife to McKinnis-Starkey Auto Body, LLC
  • WD: Martha J. Summers to State of MO/MO Highways and Transportation Commission
  • Ben: Bob G. Lewis to John R. Lewis Et al
  • WD: Brandon Crews to Maya Francis
  • WD: Drew Puls & wife to Drew Puls & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Patrick Thomas Beckerle & wife to MOM, LLC
  • WD: Gerry L. Stephens & wife, Trustees to Eugene A. Gegg & wife
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2020 Year in Review
Democrat News

2020 Year in Review

This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2020. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 30, 2020 is…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Tracie Irvan Mesker Kimes, 21, of Fredericktown to Candice Diane Elise Mitcham, 20, of FredericktownRandall Leon Sanders, 49, of Fredericktown…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News