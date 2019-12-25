{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: William H. Killian & wife to Bradley H. Long & wife
  • WD: First State Community Bank to Hugo D. Walka & wife
  • WD: Sarah Vazquez to BKC Properties, LLC
  • WD: Roy E. Starkey & wife to Jacob Long & Taylor Kennon
  • WD: Carl J. Reimler & wife to Ryan Huyser
  • QCD: Wilbur Charles Berry Et al to Michael Steven Berry
  • QCD: Michael Steven Berry to Michael Steven Berry
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction LLC to Matthew B. Stacy & Rachelle Le Stacy, Trustees
  • WD: Augustus Cade Turnbeagh, Et al to Joyce Rehkop Et al
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Emily Winkelman
  • WD: Troy Earl Cureton, Trustee to Brandy Todd
  • WD: Charles D. Penuel & wife to David Slinkard Jr & wife
  • Ben: Jo Lynn Henson to Eric L. Roberts
  • QCD: La Motte Rentals to William P. Hourt, Sr & wife
  • WD: Elizabeth A. Adams to Tracy Wood
  • QCD: Tammy Parker Welch to Tammy Parker Welch & Gavin Messer
