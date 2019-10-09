{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • QCD: Gloria Jane Horton to Coty Link & wife
  • WD: LBO Development, LLC to Imperial 7 Properties, LLC
  • WD: Jennifer H Ballew, Trustee to Reannon Lowery
  • WD: Darren R Henson & wife to Tyler D Fields
  • WD: Mary E Barron, Trustee to Ernest Schaefer & wife
  • WD: Dawn E Schwent & husband to Travis Gipson & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Connie L Zimmerman
  • QCD: Lloyd Vance to Lloyd Vance
  • Ben Deed: Lloyd Vance to Anthony G Vance
  • WD: Nicole L Minson & husband to Hope Rowl
  • QCD: Wallace Smith to Bailey Smith Clark
  • WD: Vicky Marie Roberts, Trustee to Jack Lee Francis
  • WD: John R Stokes, Successor Trustee to John R Stokes
  • WD: James P Kurtz & wife to Kevin Woodruff
  • WD: Glenda A Black to Andrew Dickermann & Jerry Dickermann
  • WD: Barry J Mills & wife to Barry J Mills & wife, Trustees

