Madison County Land Transfers
  • WD: Ben Weiler & wife to Wayne F. Schweigert, Trustee
  • WD: Stevens Property Management, LLC to Geoffrey Tibbs
  • WD: Christine A. Phillips & husband to Ricky Broniste & wife
  • Ben: Vernon D. Davis & wife to Tyler Davis Et al
  • Ben: Vernon Delane Davis & wife to Anthony Quartararo
  • Ben: Melvin W. Deal & wife to Trustee of Melvin W. Deal Revocable Living Trustee
  • WD: Joseph William Parson & wife to Adrian Gutierrez Jimenez & wife
  • WD: R&L Investments of Fredericktown, LLC to Perry L. Smith & wife
  • WD: Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown, Inc. to Matthew Hilterbrand and Alicia Hill
  • WD: Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Nathan J. Capriglione & wife
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Edward L. Goforth, Jr. and Brianna Berry
  • WD: James D. Dunn, Jr. & wife to Dalton Clay Watson & wife
  • Ben: Bob G. Lewis to Bobbie G. Lewis - Trustee
  • WD: Jason Sikes & wife to Cody Autry & Marissa Hinkle
  • WD: Linda M. Williams to Rodney Yearian & Jamie Lee
  • WD: Michael Offnick & wife to Derek Parson & wife
  • WD: Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC to Roger Gaines & wife
  • WD: Donald Paul Bailey - Successor Trustee to Steve Kemp & wife
  • WD: Kenneth M. Schoelhamer & wife to Matthew Schoelhamer
  • WD: Steven Whitener to Lonnie Crocker
  • Ben: Thomas H. McLard & wife to Ross Alford
