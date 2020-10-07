Madison County Land Transfers

Week of September 21:
- WD: Kimberly James Et al to Kristina Fritz
- QCD: Mildred C. Demeo to Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith
- WD: James Valentine, Trustee to Tyler Wisdom
- Ben: Annie Jewel Miller to Renee L. Brown, L.D.P.S.
- QCD: John E. Mullen & wife to Scott Mullen & wife
- WD: CR1 Property, LLC to Dana Frederick Watkins III & wife
- WD: Joshua Allen Sutton & wife to Emily Nicole Winkelman & Wyatt Kole Boushie
- QCD: Cheryl R. Johnson to David L. Johnson
- Ben: Lori L. Lindsey to Chase Sheldon & Madison Ikemeier
- WD: Dennis D. Cox & Linda Smith to Robert Shoemaker & wife
- Ben: Jenny S. Gowen & husband to Cortney S. Gowen
- WD: John P. Hargis, Trustee to John Paul Hargis, Jr.
- WD: Edwin Kennon Et al to Robert Wilfong & Sandra Poor
Week of September 28:
- WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Caleb Matthews & wife
- WD: Kenny King & wife to Trophy Management Properties, LLC
- WD: Mary Ann Schwer-Costley & husband to Gina Schwer
- QCD: Carrie Dunn to John Dunn
- WD: Thomas Barber to Bailey Smith
- WD: Vernon D. Davis & wife to Tracy L. Wartenbe & husband
- WD: Ray Statler & wife to Tara Hale
- WD: Kyle Burr Et al to Sara Garcia Et al
- Ben: Herbert Jones to Peggy Y. Jones
- QCD: Rick F. Hutcheson & wife to Calvin W. Gregory
- WD: Donna M. Provance to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Robert C. Moore, Et al to Charles Kevin Moore & wife
- WD: Gary Lawson, Jr. & wife to Mark D. Freiheit
- WD: William J. Matthews & wife to William J. Matthews & wife, Trustees
- QCD: Linda Hundhausen Et al to Linda Williams Et al
- WD: Kathy Parsley - Successor Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Clara I. Bone - Trustee to Timothy S. Johnson & wife
- WD: Gerry L. Stephens & wife to Gerry L. Stephens & wife, Trustees
