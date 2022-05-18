Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- WD: David Long to London Priester
- Ben: Linda L. Simmons to Jennifer Lynn Simmons
- WD: East Missouri Action Agency, Inc. to Ashley Brooke McFarland & Timothy Gene Busse, Jr.
- WD: Mary A. Tripp to Mary Ann Tripp, Trustee
- WD: Nettie Watson, Trustee to Brandon Watson
- WD: David Fountain & wife to Robert Penalber & wife
- Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Christy Dawn Rayoum & Timothy James Pirtle
- Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Timothy J. Pirtle
- Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Christy Dawn Rayoum
- QCD: Terry James Russell & wife to Terry James Russell & wife, Trustees
- Ben: James L. Harrison to Maria M. Harrison
- WD: Kevin G. Durso & Khris G. Durso, Trustees to Culley DeSpain
- WD: Ernst Schaefer & wife to Richard L. Dowen & wife
- WD: Barry M. Tucker & wife to We Flip Houses, LLC
- Ben: Joseph C. Stuckerschneider & wife to Joseph C. Stuckenschneider & wife, Trustees
- WD: Brent Lane McMinn & Lynette Jean McMinn, Trustees to Christopher M. Bird
- WD: Herburt S. McCarver to Eli Zane Marquis
- WD: Gerry Stephens et al to David Pasch & wife
- QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
- QCD: Shawn Neel & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- WD: Christina J. Persons to Thomas D. Priday
- WD: Stanton W. Kemp to Katherine Elizabeth Hendrix & husband
- WD: James D. Parker & wife to Casey R. Wright
- WD: Thomas D. Vogt & wife to Ronald E. Estes & wife
- Ben: Jerome H. Brewington to Aimie Bohnstedt
- QCD: Katlyn S. Shoemaker to Anthony D. Shoemaker
- WD: Country Homes, LLC to John Reynolds
- WD: James E. Lewis, Jr. & wife to Daniel Stone & wife
- WD: Scott L. Cureton & wife to Robert Carpenter & wife
- WD: Billy J. Walker & wife to Paul Powell et al
- WD: Virginia B. Blaine & husband to James E. Lewis & wife
- QCD: Rick Hutcheson to Portia Gregory
- Ben: Portia Gregory to Calvin W. Gregory
- QCD: Sabine B. Steinhauer to Sabine B. Steinhauer
- Ben: Sabine B. Steinhauer to Winston Roden
- WD: Stephen Lee Howard & wife to Robert Rudyard Jones & wife
- WD: Todd A. Buffington & wife to Clayton Conway & wife
- WD: Antoinette Sorocko & husband to Scott Kiefer & Randi Kiefer
- WD: PG Realty, LLC to Anthony Perry & wife
- QCD: Levi Lakies & Kimberly Deanne Helm to Levi Lakies
- WD: Robert Jones & wife to Marsha S. Hufford, Trustee
- QCD: Sidney Bloom & wife to Melissa White
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Dunamis Development Group, LLC
- WD: Sarah Mueller & husband to Jason Hamburger & wife
- WD: Daniel J. Russ & wife to BWL Investments, LLC
- WD: Pense Brothers Drilling Company to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
- WD: County of Madison & Madison County, Missouri Health Center to Caroline Spiker, Co-Trustees
- QCD: James R. Spiker & wife to James R. Spiker & wife, Co-Trustees
- WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Amy Cisneros
- WD: Mary L. DuLaney to Mary L. DuLaney, Trustee
- Ben: Amy Cisneros to Elizabeth Bobbett
- WD: Patricia R. Poe to Patricia Rae Poe, Trustee
- WD: Pinnacle Property Solutions, LLC to Zoey Bruce
- WD: Leland L. Lewis, Jr. et al to Jamie R. Reynolds & Cole M. Reynolds
- Ben: Ronald J. Moore & wife to Christina G. Moore & Michell A. Bahr
- QCD: Karen Marie Gullett to Karen Marie Gullett, Trustee
- Ben: Raymond K. Cushman to Roosevelt Bourgeois
- WD: Delmont Stockman & wife to Tim Francis & Justin Pirtle
- WD: Jacob R. Tucker & wife to Donald Ray Tucker & wife
- WD: Ronnie Edmond & wife to Donnie Edmond
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Allen W. Hamilton & wife
- QCD: Sidney Lloyd Helms & wife to Sidney Lloyd Helms et al
- WD: Kenneth M. Henton to Pipeline Properties, LLC
- WD: Xiao Wei Yang & wife to Brent Buss & wife
- Ben: Harold G. Myers & wife to Jason M. Myers & Amanda J. Johnson
- QCD: Second Presbyterian Church USA In St. Louis Incorporated to Benjamin Truska
- QCD: Andy Hines & wife to Landon Rigdon & Catherine Steinmetz
- WD: Aaron Wharton & wife to Margaret Diane Sutton
- WD: Randy R. Rains & wife to Michael Wheeler
- WD: Laura Petty to Randall M. Smith & wife
- Ben: Allen Shandy Bryant & wife to Thomas H. Cofer et al
- Ben: Margaret Diane Sutton to Amber Hartwig & Sierra Moon
- WD: Roy E. Starkey & wife to Byron M. Lord & Brittney Noles
- WD: James L. Lowe & wife to Gregory S. Watts & wife
- WD: Johnny L. Montgomery, Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
- QCD: Karen Rose Williams to James. A Middendorf et al
- Ben: Joan G. LaChance to Geralyn P. Sexauer
- Ben: Bernadine Lewis to Shannon L. Grant
- QCD: David W. Lundy to Bailey Smith Clark
- WD: Don Landgraf, Personal Representative to C&J Ventures, LLC
- WD: Dallas Ray Huffman & wife to Lacy D. Morgan
- WD: Bruce Dale Wilson to Mark T. Niemerg & wife
- Ben: Grace E. Thomas to William H. Thomas, II
- WD: Richard D. Skaggs & wife, Trustees to Bennat Properties, LLC
- WD: Tara Hale to Bennat Properties
- WD: Jonathan Morrow & wife to Lucas Brewington & wife
- WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Larry D. Kemp & wife
- WD: Helen M. Heizer to Helen M. Heizer, Trustee
- WD: Phillip W. Bennett to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- QCD: Sean M. Mullen & wife to Carl J. Reimler et al
- Ben: Linda R. Thomure & husband to Eric C. Ziegler & Loren B. Skaggs
- QCD: Ronnie Lee King & wife to Ronnie Lee King & wife, Co-Trustees
- QCD: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Leslie D. Pogue & wife
- QCD: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Stephen W. Boswell & wife
- Ben: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Theresa L. Pogue & husband
- WD: Carol A. Miller by Attorney-In-Fact to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Tyler Lynn Nowotny
- WD: James Tripp & wife to Jayme Barks & Cody Weekley
- WD: Teresa Ann Henson & husband to Randall Parson & wife
- WD: Kenneth W. Sitzes to Alan Spitzmiller & wife
- Ben: Gwendol L. Moore & wife to Christopher Steven Abel
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Kenny Simmons
- WD: Keith Guyette & wife to Ike Scott Lasky
- WD: Hornbostel Properties, LLC to Harold Conner & Ruby Tinsley
- Ben: Fred Frank & wife to Jeffrey Steven Frank, et al
- Ben: Fred Frank & wife to Jeffrey Steven Frank, et al
- QCD: Dewey Welker, et al to Dewey Walker, et al
- WD: Philip H. Hengels & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportsman's Preserve, LLC
- WD: Charla S. Francis, Trustee to D. Stokes Enterprises, LLC
- WD: David T. Hanners, Succ. Trustee to Hideout Properties, LLC
- WD: Dan Alan Froneyberger & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportsman's Preserve, LLC
- Stephen R. Green, Trustee to Laura M. Poindexter, et al
- WD: Laura M. Poindexter, et al to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- QCD: Barbara Heady to Todd Heady
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Thomas A. Muldowney & wife
- WD: Angelia D. Crowder to Joseph M. Staelens, Sr. & wife
- WD: Ralph J. Drennen et al to Sunrise Village, LLC
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Jamesy C. Smith & wife
- WD: Michael Pierson & wife to Eugene Lynwood Foster & wife
- WD: The Reagan 5 Farms, LLC to Jared Richard Bergeron & wife
- QCD: Michael W. Sheets & wife to Michael W. Sheets & wife, Trustees
- Ben: Phillip A. Thompson & Mark A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
- Ben: Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
- QCD: Phillip A. Thompson to Phillip A. Thompson & Mark A. Thompson
- QCD: Mark A. Thompson, Succ. Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson
- Ben: Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
- QCD: Mark A. Thompson, Successor Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson
- WD: Kenny Simmons to Jonathon N. Sweatt & wife
- QCD: JPJS Company LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Mark A. Shetley, Trustee to Dunamis Development Group, LLC
- WD: Mark Ringwald & wife to Jared A. Cook & wife
- QCD: Ray L. Reardean to Stephens Cemetery, Est. 1864, Inc.
- WD: Richard L. Braddy to Deborah L. Bennett
- QCD: Swinford Properties, LLC to JPJS Company, LLC
- WD: Floyd Kirkpatrick & wife to Chris Lord & wife
- Ben: Juanita M. Lewis to Scott A. Lewis
- Ben: Vickie Morden to Daniel A. Morden
