Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • WD: David Long to London Priester
  • Ben: Linda L. Simmons to Jennifer Lynn Simmons
  • WD: East Missouri Action Agency, Inc. to Ashley Brooke McFarland & Timothy Gene Busse, Jr.
  • WD: Mary A. Tripp to Mary Ann Tripp, Trustee
  • WD: Nettie Watson, Trustee to Brandon Watson
  • WD: David Fountain & wife to Robert Penalber & wife
  • Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Christy Dawn Rayoum & Timothy James Pirtle
  • Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Timothy J. Pirtle
  • Ben: James W. Pirtle & wife to Christy Dawn Rayoum
  • QCD: Terry James Russell & wife to Terry James Russell & wife, Trustees
  • Ben: James L. Harrison to Maria M. Harrison
  • WD: Kevin G. Durso & Khris G. Durso, Trustees to Culley DeSpain
  • WD: Ernst Schaefer & wife to Richard L. Dowen & wife
  • WD: Barry M. Tucker & wife to We Flip Houses, LLC
  • Ben: Joseph C. Stuckerschneider & wife to Joseph C. Stuckenschneider & wife, Trustees
  • WD: Brent Lane McMinn & Lynette Jean McMinn, Trustees to Christopher M. Bird
  • WD: Herburt S. McCarver to Eli Zane Marquis
  • WD: Gerry Stephens et al to David Pasch & wife
  • QCD: Robert W. Oberman to Jennifer L. Oberman & husband
  • QCD: Shawn Neel & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • WD: Christina J. Persons to Thomas D. Priday
  • WD: Stanton W. Kemp to Katherine Elizabeth Hendrix & husband
  • WD: James D. Parker & wife to Casey R. Wright
  • WD: Thomas D. Vogt & wife to Ronald E. Estes & wife
  • Ben: Jerome H. Brewington to Aimie Bohnstedt
  • QCD: Katlyn S. Shoemaker to Anthony D. Shoemaker
  • WD: Country Homes, LLC to John Reynolds
  • WD: James E. Lewis, Jr. & wife to Daniel Stone & wife
  • WD: Scott L. Cureton & wife to Robert Carpenter & wife
  • WD: Billy J. Walker & wife to Paul Powell et al
  • WD: Virginia B. Blaine & husband to James E. Lewis & wife
  • QCD: Rick Hutcheson to Portia Gregory
  • Ben: Portia Gregory to Calvin W. Gregory
  • QCD: Sabine B. Steinhauer to Sabine B. Steinhauer
  • Ben: Sabine B. Steinhauer to Winston Roden
  • WD: Stephen Lee Howard & wife to Robert Rudyard Jones & wife
  • WD: Todd A. Buffington & wife to Clayton Conway & wife
  • WD: Antoinette Sorocko & husband to Scott Kiefer & Randi Kiefer
  • WD: PG Realty, LLC to Anthony Perry & wife
  • QCD: Levi Lakies & Kimberly Deanne Helm to Levi Lakies
  • WD: Robert Jones & wife to Marsha S. Hufford, Trustee
  • QCD: Sidney Bloom & wife to Melissa White
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Dunamis Development Group, LLC
  • WD: Sarah Mueller & husband to Jason Hamburger & wife
  • WD: Daniel J. Russ & wife to BWL Investments, LLC
  • WD: Pense Brothers Drilling Company to Carver Electric Heating & Cooling, Inc.
  • WD: County of Madison & Madison County, Missouri Health Center to Caroline Spiker, Co-Trustees
  • QCD: James R. Spiker & wife to James R. Spiker & wife, Co-Trustees
  • WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Amy Cisneros
  • WD: Mary L. DuLaney to Mary L. DuLaney, Trustee
  • Ben: Amy Cisneros to Elizabeth Bobbett
  • WD: Patricia R. Poe to Patricia Rae Poe, Trustee
  • WD: Pinnacle Property Solutions, LLC to Zoey Bruce
  • WD: Leland L. Lewis, Jr. et al to Jamie R. Reynolds & Cole M. Reynolds
  • Ben: Ronald J. Moore & wife to Christina G. Moore & Michell A. Bahr
  • QCD: Karen Marie Gullett to Karen Marie Gullett, Trustee
  • Ben: Raymond K. Cushman to Roosevelt Bourgeois
  • WD: Delmont Stockman & wife to Tim Francis & Justin Pirtle
  • WD: Jacob R. Tucker & wife to Donald Ray Tucker & wife
  • WD: Ronnie Edmond & wife to Donnie Edmond
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Allen W. Hamilton & wife
  • QCD: Sidney Lloyd Helms & wife to Sidney Lloyd Helms et al
  • WD: Kenneth M. Henton to Pipeline Properties, LLC
  • WD: Xiao Wei Yang & wife to Brent Buss & wife
  • Ben: Harold G. Myers & wife to Jason M. Myers & Amanda J. Johnson
  • QCD: Second Presbyterian Church USA In St. Louis Incorporated to Benjamin Truska
  • QCD: Andy Hines & wife to Landon Rigdon & Catherine Steinmetz
  • WD: Aaron Wharton & wife to Margaret Diane Sutton
  • WD: Randy R. Rains & wife to Michael Wheeler
  • WD: Laura Petty to Randall M. Smith & wife
  • Ben: Allen Shandy Bryant & wife to Thomas H. Cofer et al
  • Ben: Margaret Diane Sutton to Amber Hartwig & Sierra Moon
  • WD: Roy E. Starkey & wife to Byron M. Lord & Brittney Noles
  • WD: James L. Lowe & wife to Gregory S. Watts & wife
  • WD: Johnny L. Montgomery, Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Karen Rose Williams to James. A Middendorf et al
  • Ben: Joan G. LaChance to Geralyn P. Sexauer
  • Ben: Bernadine Lewis to Shannon L. Grant
  • QCD: David W. Lundy to Bailey Smith Clark
  • WD: Don Landgraf, Personal Representative to C&J Ventures, LLC
  • WD: Dallas Ray Huffman & wife to Lacy D. Morgan
  • WD: Bruce Dale Wilson to Mark T. Niemerg & wife
  • Ben: Grace E. Thomas to William H. Thomas, II
  • WD: Richard D. Skaggs & wife, Trustees to Bennat Properties, LLC
  • WD: Tara Hale to Bennat Properties
  • WD: Jonathan Morrow & wife to Lucas Brewington & wife
  • WD: Marble Creek Properties & Land Management, LLC to Larry D. Kemp & wife
  • WD: Helen M. Heizer to Helen M. Heizer, Trustee
  • WD: Phillip W. Bennett to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Sean M. Mullen & wife to Carl J. Reimler et al
  • Ben: Linda R. Thomure & husband to Eric C. Ziegler & Loren B. Skaggs
  • QCD: Ronnie Lee King & wife to Ronnie Lee King & wife, Co-Trustees
  • QCD: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Leslie D. Pogue & wife
  • QCD: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Stephen W. Boswell & wife
  • Ben: Stephen W. Boswell & wife to Theresa L. Pogue & husband
  • WD: Carol A. Miller by Attorney-In-Fact to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Tyler Lynn Nowotny
  • WD: James Tripp & wife to Jayme Barks & Cody Weekley
  • WD: Teresa Ann Henson & husband to Randall Parson & wife
  • WD: Kenneth W. Sitzes to Alan Spitzmiller & wife
  • Ben: Gwendol L. Moore & wife to Christopher Steven Abel
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Kenny Simmons
  • WD: Keith Guyette & wife to Ike Scott Lasky
  • WD: Hornbostel Properties, LLC to Harold Conner & Ruby Tinsley
  • Ben: Fred Frank & wife to Jeffrey Steven Frank, et al
  • Ben: Fred Frank & wife to Jeffrey Steven Frank, et al
  • QCD: Dewey Welker, et al to Dewey Walker, et al
  • WD: Philip H. Hengels & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportsman's Preserve, LLC
  • WD: Charla S. Francis, Trustee to D. Stokes Enterprises, LLC
  • WD: David T. Hanners, Succ. Trustee to Hideout Properties, LLC
  • WD: Dan Alan Froneyberger & wife to Heavy Hooves Sportsman's Preserve, LLC
  • Stephen R. Green, Trustee to Laura M. Poindexter, et al
  • WD: Laura M. Poindexter, et al to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Barbara Heady to Todd Heady
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Thomas A. Muldowney & wife
  • WD: Angelia D. Crowder to Joseph M. Staelens, Sr. & wife
  • WD: Ralph J. Drennen et al to Sunrise Village, LLC
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Jamesy C. Smith & wife
  • WD: Michael Pierson & wife to Eugene Lynwood Foster & wife
  • WD: The Reagan 5 Farms, LLC to Jared Richard Bergeron & wife
  • QCD: Michael W. Sheets & wife to Michael W. Sheets & wife, Trustees
  • Ben: Phillip A. Thompson & Mark A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
  • Ben: Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
  • QCD: Phillip A. Thompson to Phillip A. Thompson & Mark A. Thompson
  • QCD: Mark A. Thompson, Succ. Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson
  • Ben: Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson to Matthew Thompson & Jordan S. Thompson
  • QCD: Mark A. Thompson, Successor Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip A. Thompson
  • WD: Kenny Simmons to Jonathon N. Sweatt & wife
  • QCD: JPJS Company LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • WD: Mark A. Shetley, Trustee to Dunamis Development Group, LLC
  • WD: Mark Ringwald & wife to Jared A. Cook & wife
  • QCD: Ray L. Reardean to Stephens Cemetery, Est. 1864, Inc.
  • WD: Richard L. Braddy to Deborah L. Bennett
  • QCD: Swinford Properties, LLC to JPJS Company, LLC
  • WD: Floyd Kirkpatrick & wife to Chris Lord & wife
  • Ben: Juanita M. Lewis to Scott A. Lewis
  • Ben: Vickie Morden to Daniel A. Morden
