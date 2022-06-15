Madison County Land Transfers

Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
- QCD: Randi Sue Woodring & husband to Randi Sue Woodring & husband
- WD: Bertha M. McMasters - Trustee to Bertha M. McMasters - Trustees
- WD: Joseph B. Thomas to Revival Homes Solutions, LLC
- Ben: Helena D. Berry to Deborah Baxter
- Ben: Wilma G. Reed to Charles D. Reed
- QCD: Stephen J. Pruett & wife to Janet Shryock
- WD: Elizabeth E. Barbeau & husband to Pamela Blake
- Ben: Grover Lee Francis & wife to Holly I. Francis
- WD: Charles Thomure & wife to Seth A. Pegram & wife
- WD: Mark E. Simcox & wife to Marvin R. Akers & wife
- WD: Vernon Lee Head to Vernon Lee Head - Trustee
- QCD: Hugo D. Walka & wife to Hugo D. Walka & wife - Trustees
- WD: Freida L. Allen to George J. DeSpain & wife
- Ben: William M. Truka & wife to Justin W. Truka et al
- WD: Marissa M. Hale to Michael J. Underwood, Jr. & wife
- Ben: Paula M. Thomure to Michael Ward & wife
- WD: Ronald Allen Cooper, Sr & wife to Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC
- WD: William M. Truka to William M. Truka & wife
- Ben: Michael Ward & wife to Michael Aaron Ward & Ashley Murray
- WD: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Robert M. Miller II
- WD: William Mark Gibbons & wife to Christopher C. Tinnin & wife
- WD: Harry E. Hovis - Trustee to Statler Brothers Investments, LLC
- WD: Firebaugh, Inc. to Alvie F. Yount, Jr.
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Kelvin Yount & wife
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Freida Allen
- Ben: Benita Willcut to Benny Vaughn & wife
- WD: Joseph D. Lawrence & wife to Bennat Properties, LLC
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Housing Source, LLC
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Swinford Properties, LLC
