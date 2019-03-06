Try 3 months for $3
Land Transfers
  • QCD: Teresa Ann Shetley to Gary Lynn Shetley
  • WD: Gary Kenneth E Kniepkamp & wife to Gary Kenneth E Kniepkamp Trustee & wife
  • WD: Terry W Burgess & wife to Swinford Properties LLC
  • QD: Fritz Whitmer Jr & wife to Bathe Investments LLC
  • WD: Fritz Whitmer Jr & wife to Bathe Investments LLC
  • SWD: City of Fredericktown to Filtration Systems Products Inc
  • QCD: Marquand 316 LLC to Big Creek Baptist Church
  • Ben Deed: James Paul Starkey to Melvin Lee Starkey & wife
  • WD: Daniel J McFadden & wife to Cody S Huff & wife
  • QCD: Daniel L DeSpain & wife to Daniel L DeSpain & wife
  • WD: Lonny Sheldon to Ceira Stacy
  • QCD: Diana Sue Hargrove to Larry Hargrove Jr
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments