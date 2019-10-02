{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: Jack L. Tinnin & wife to Middlewhite Properties, LLC
  • WD: Eugene B. Fritsche, Trustee to Charles Thomure & wife
  • QCD: James Welch & wife to James Welch & wife
  • WD: Anthony Shoemaker & wife to James Welch & wife
  • QCD: Loarn W. Huff, Jr & wife to Loarn W. Huff, Jr & wife
  • Ben Deed: Loarn W. Huff, Jr & wife to Steven E. Huff
  • WD: Deborah Robinson, Trustee to Swinford Properties, LLC
  • QCD: Sharon Hubbard to Steven Fitzgerald
  • WD: Donita K. Wood to Denver Henson
  • WD: Lisa A. Boyd to Michele D. Ford & husband
  • WD: Craig V. Francis to Brewen Properties, LLC
  • Ben Deed: Gary L. Hovis & wife to Eric Hovis & April Vacca
  • QCD: William David Mauk to William David Mauk

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments