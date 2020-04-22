Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Robert J. Golden & wife to Robbie Buesking & wife
- WD: Highway Land Partners, LLC to Stevie G. Starkey & wife
- QCD: Rodney Michael & wife to Rodney Michael & wife
- WD: Jurgen Braswell & wife, Et al to Jurgen Braswell & wife, Et al
- WD: Jamie Leann Wheat to Willard Francis
- WD: Glennon T. Murphy & wife, Trustees to Nicholas J. Fallert & Todd R. Fallert
- WD: Wanda L. Lindsey to Michael A. Goforth
- WD: Kristen Renee McIntyre Franks Et al to Lauryn N. Edwards
- Ben: James R. Burns to Gregory G. Burns
- QCD: Todd Mueller to Todd Mueller & Sarah Vazquez
- WD: Robert M. Crandal & wife to Robert M. Crandal & wife, Trustees
- WD: Joseph D. Lawson & Sherri L. Lawson to Billy Kelley & wife
- WD: Cynthia Rainwater to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Boogie Investments, LLC
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Kendra Allgier
