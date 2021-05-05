 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Christopher J. Keesey to Jeffrey L. Keesey
  • Ben: Donald W. Crites & wife to Sally M. Toole Et al
  • Ben: Richard P. Borage to Vance Gregory Borage
  • WD: Richard B. Pierce to Jeffrey Travis Ames & wife
  • WD: Fasco Auto Supply, Inc. to Alma Asher
  • WD: Alma Asher to Nancy Hale
  • QCD: Ashley Bales to Kyle Bales
  • WD: David L. Basler & wife - Trustees to Jeremy Kimmich & wife
  • Ben: Dallas Huffman & wife to Lisa Renee Lewis & Kevin Ray Huffman
  • WD: Stephen Rouse Thompson-Successor Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip R. Thompson
  • Ben: Lawana F. Rowland to Erin Rowland & Alan Rowland
  • WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Larry Wojtczuk & wife
  • WD: Brandon Calhoun to Adrian Gutierrez Jimenez & wife
  • WD: Beverly Brown to Southwest Missouri Property & Management, LLC
  • Ben: Donald Ray Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
  • Ben: Don R. Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
  • Ben: Donald Ray Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
  • WD: Dolly Faye Cheek A/K/A Dolly Faye Thies to Ike Rose & wife
  • Ben: Nancy J. Moss to Trustee of Nancy J Moss Individual Revocable Trust
