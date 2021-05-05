- QCD: Christopher J. Keesey to Jeffrey L. Keesey
- Ben: Donald W. Crites & wife to Sally M. Toole Et al
- Ben: Richard P. Borage to Vance Gregory Borage
- WD: Richard B. Pierce to Jeffrey Travis Ames & wife
- WD: Fasco Auto Supply, Inc. to Alma Asher
- WD: Alma Asher to Nancy Hale
- QCD: Ashley Bales to Kyle Bales
- WD: David L. Basler & wife - Trustees to Jeremy Kimmich & wife
- Ben: Dallas Huffman & wife to Lisa Renee Lewis & Kevin Ray Huffman
- WD: Stephen Rouse Thompson-Successor Trustee to Mark A. Thompson & Phillip R. Thompson
- Ben: Lawana F. Rowland to Erin Rowland & Alan Rowland
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Larry Wojtczuk & wife
- WD: Brandon Calhoun to Adrian Gutierrez Jimenez & wife
- WD: Beverly Brown to Southwest Missouri Property & Management, LLC
- Ben: Donald Ray Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
- Ben: Don R. Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
- Ben: Donald Ray Allen & wife to Samantha Lock-Trustee
- WD: Dolly Faye Cheek A/K/A Dolly Faye Thies to Ike Rose & wife
- Ben: Nancy J. Moss to Trustee of Nancy J Moss Individual Revocable Trust
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to make the public aware that May is Motorcycle Safety …
- Updated
As the gym lights came back on, and Prom night came to end, a large group of students decided to keep the fun going and headed over to the Aft…
Those Who Make Our School Go Round:
Ben: Donald A. Bellew to Donna Rae Moser & Gaye Ann PotterWD: Bobby G. Dunn, Jr. & wife, Trustees to Debra A. Brown, TrusteeBen: Brend…
The Fredericktown City Council made progress on two big projects, Monday, with the passing of two ordinances.
- Updated
The pink flamingos are preparing for their return flight as the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life plan to bring back their popular Flocki…
This year, the Madison County Fair will feature DockDogs®, the independent governing and sanctioning body for dock jumping and dock diving can…
The Farmington Correctional Center made a donation to the Fredericktown R-I School Social Work Program. Restorative Justice Coordinator Shelia…
All families with a current 6th grader at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School were recently invited to participate in the Strengthening Families P…