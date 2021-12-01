 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • QCD: Anna Marie Webber, trustee to Melissa A. Webber, trustee
  • QCD: Vadie Sue Kaempfe to Vadie Sue Kaempfe & Judith A. O'Neal
  • QCD: Paul Linn McDowell Jr. et al to Stephanie Ann McDowell & Glen E. Morrow
  • WD: Andrea Jean Sikes to Todd Mueller & wife
  • WD: Jeremy Leach to Joshua B. Graham
  • WD: Janet C. Pinson to Kelly Leigh Ammons & Ethan David Ammons
  • WD: Abby Adams & husband to Donald R. Hansen & wife
  • WD: Gary Tune & wife to Michael D. Spain & Whitney Spain
  • WD: Jeremiah H. Stevens to Scott Schunzel & wife
