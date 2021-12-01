- QCD: Anna Marie Webber, trustee to Melissa A. Webber, trustee
- QCD: Vadie Sue Kaempfe to Vadie Sue Kaempfe & Judith A. O'Neal
- QCD: Paul Linn McDowell Jr. et al to Stephanie Ann McDowell & Glen E. Morrow
- WD: Andrea Jean Sikes to Todd Mueller & wife
- WD: Jeremy Leach to Joshua B. Graham
- WD: Janet C. Pinson to Kelly Leigh Ammons & Ethan David Ammons
- WD: Abby Adams & husband to Donald R. Hansen & wife
- WD: Gary Tune & wife to Michael D. Spain & Whitney Spain
- WD: Jeremiah H. Stevens to Scott Schunzel & wife
Madison County Land Transfers
- Provided by Saundra Ivison, Recorder of Deeds
