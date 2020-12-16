 Skip to main content
Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Gary W. Royer & wife
  • QCD: Jamie L. Hargis to John P. Hargis, Jr.
  • WD: Kenneth Lunsford & wife to Levi Lunsford
  • WD: Leroy W. Robb, III & wife to Randall A. White Et al
  • QCD: David Lee Rogers, Jr. to David Lee Rogers, Jr. & wife
  • WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Dennis R. Royer & wife
  • WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Steven P. Royer & wife
  • WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to David E. Royer
  • WD: Larry A. Finch & wife to Brian Hampton
  • WD: Marc Bernstein & wife to Samara Reiter Mitchell
  • WD: Lance & Missy Investments, LLC to City of Fredericktown
  • QCD: Erica L. Foss to Stephen J. Foss
  • WD: Daniel Martin & wife to Sam Sharrock & Bertha Morante-Smith
  • WD: Linda Cooper - Successor Trustee to Brandy Marie Evans
  • WD: Wayne Ihms & wife to Kimberlee Canter
