Madison County Land Transfers

- WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Gary W. Royer & wife
- QCD: Jamie L. Hargis to John P. Hargis, Jr.
- WD: Kenneth Lunsford & wife to Levi Lunsford
- WD: Leroy W. Robb, III & wife to Randall A. White Et al
- QCD: David Lee Rogers, Jr. to David Lee Rogers, Jr. & wife
- WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Dennis R. Royer & wife
- WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to Steven P. Royer & wife
- WD: Gary W. Royer Et al to David E. Royer
- WD: Larry A. Finch & wife to Brian Hampton
- WD: Marc Bernstein & wife to Samara Reiter Mitchell
- WD: Lance & Missy Investments, LLC to City of Fredericktown
- QCD: Erica L. Foss to Stephen J. Foss
- WD: Daniel Martin & wife to Sam Sharrock & Bertha Morante-Smith
- WD: Linda Cooper - Successor Trustee to Brandy Marie Evans
- WD: Wayne Ihms & wife to Kimberlee Canter
