- WD: Vernon Davis & wife to BH Trenching, LLC
- WD: Jason Asher & Latricia Ann Asher to Jason Asher & Latricia Ann Asher
- BEN: Latricia Ann Asher to Charles Penuel, et al
- BEN: Latricia Ann Asher to Charles Penuel, et al
- WD: Neel & Cureton Investments, LLC to Kristy Kelly
- QCD: Kathy Sutton & husband to Kathy Sutton & husband
- WD: Chelsea Pruett & Abigail Pruett to Michael Ligons & wife
- QCD: John L. White, et al to John L. White, et al
- WD: Wayne Wolak & Doris Decker to Michael J. Haislar
- QCD: Dean Davis to Emmy Lou Davis
- WD: Eddie W. Wagganer, Trustee to Brian L. Wagganer & wife
- WD: Larry D. Brotherton & wife to David S. Brotherton, et al
- WD: Gregory G. Thomas & wife to Jamie R. Reynolds & Cole M. Reynolds
- WD: Carol Ann Stephens, Trustee to Levi Pirtle & Reagan Asher
- WD: Donna Dudley to Theodore Brown
- WD: Taite P. Byerly & wife, Trusees to Jayce D. Nations
- WD: William S. Skaggs to Scott D. Skaggs, Trustee
- WD: Pense Brothers Properties, LLC to Cap America, Inc.
- WD: Allen C. Ranney & wife to Jeannette Poole
- WD: Gary S. Worsham to Schanda Bernice Racer et al
- QCD: Thomas Edgar Martin to Roger Martin & wife
- WD: Paul D. Tuller & wife to Daniel P. Tuller & wife
- WD: Ronald L. Gilbert & wife to Vernon D. Davis & wife
- QCD: Kaylyn Jones & husband to Tyler White
- BEN: John C. Farris to Jeffrey Kent Farris & Joseph Brent Farris
- WD: Alan Steven Kopitsky & wife to Alan Steven Kopitsky & wife, Trustees
- WD: Elizabeth Ruth Erbland, Trustee to John C. Farris
- WD: Sharma Jean Goodson & husband to Ethan Craig Mabury & wife
- WD: Reed Allen Jensen & wife to Tim Busch & wife
- WD: Larry Settle & wife to Andrew Christos & Megan R. Parsons
- WD: Dwight Brandon Morgan to H&M Investment Properties, LLC
- WD: Fredericktown United Methodist Church & Mary Parkin Memorial Chapel to James E. Graham
- BEN: Jeanette R. Baur to Teresa A. Worshington, et al
- WD: Berry Michael Tucker to Bob Brinkley
- WD: Charles Murphy & wife to Aaron LaFerney, Sr.
- QCD: R&W Outdoors, LLC to Andrew R. Wooford
- WD: R&W Outdoors, LLC to Robbins Brothers Farm, LLC
- WD: Jon S. Klene, et al to Clark D. Penuel
- WD: Joseph Lewis & wife to BKC Properties, LLC
- BEN: Jerry E. Holliday & wife to Courtney Holliday & Haley Roberts
- WD: Robert E. Donovan, et al to RCHM, LLC
- WD: John Bieler & wife to Rodney Shimpa & wife
- BEN: Thomas G. Johnson & wife to Janet E. Jones, et al
- BEN: Terry D. Moyers & wife to Teri Gayle Morton, et al
- WD: Broz Investment Company, LLC to Faith Farris
- WD: Mary L. Roods to Douglas Brand & wife
- WD: Denise Shake Trustee to Andrew Woford & wife
MADSION COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS