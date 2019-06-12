{{featured_button_text}}
Land Transfers
  • WD: James S Koen to Larry Hill & wife
  • WD: Gary Hulsey & wife to Jeremy Pulley & wife
  • QCD: Robert L Hardy & wife to Kimberly D Hardy
  • Ben Deed: William D Burgess & wife to Lawrence J Burgess Et al
  • WD: Mary Lou Waldman to Matthew Allgier & wife
  • WD: Town & Country Grocers of Fredericktown to DBM Properties, LLC
  • WD: Brown's Self-Storage, LLC to Kyle Stephens Construction, LLC
  • WD: Martha Louise Peterman to West Main Property, LLC
  • QCD: Kelly A Korokis Et al to Michael R Korokis Et al
  • WD: Corina Lynn Eyermann to Tyler L.D. Fite
  • WD: GMCH Ventures, LLC to Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees
  • WD: Michael R Stearley & wife to Richard C Allgier & wife
  • Ben Deed: Ralph Edward Patterson to Ralph Edward Patterson, Jr Et al
  • Ben Deed: James M Kayser & wife to Glen E Kayser Et al
  • WD: Cody Bittle & wife to Whitney Gerber Et al
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments