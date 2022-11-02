- WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
- QCD: Tamberly M. Follis to Tamberly M. Follis et al
- Ben: Sue A. Shoffner to William J. Hudson et al
- WD: Donald Roberts & wife to Heather Carey & Mary L. Roads
- WD: Tyler A. Thompson & wife to Ronald V. Stevens & wife
- WD: Housing Source, LLC to Tyler Thompson & wife
- QCD: Meghan Lee to Mahmoud Ossman
- Ben: Larry D. Kemp & wife to Morgan Burks & Courtney Stufflebean
- WD: Douglas Faupel & wife to Jose J. Martinez et al
- Ben: Michael S. George & wife to Melanie George-Prachyl et al
- WD: David Jaroszewski & wife to Frederick Lundsford et al
- WD: L&L Properties II, LLC to Joseph Hurst & wife
- QCD: Sarah Kennedy to Christopher Kennedy
- QCD: Harold L. Starkey & wife to Harold L. Starkey & wife
- Ben: Harold L. Starkey & wife to Brian Hampton
- WD: Nicholas Nance to William Somers & wife
- Ben: Clifford A. Tripp & Sheila L. Tripp to Cody Tripp
- WD: Gregory G. Burns & wife to James P. Burns
- WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Christopher Wood & wife
- WD: Madison County Wood Products, Inc to Douglas M. Faupel & wife
- WD: Mary E. Reed to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
- WD: Marble Creek Properties, Land Management LLC and Swinford Properties, LLC to Kimberly F. Rogers & husband
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS