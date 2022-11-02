 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MADISON COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Madison County Land Transfers

  • 0
Land Transfers
  • WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
  • WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
  • WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - Trustee
  • QCD: Tamberly M. Follis to Tamberly M. Follis et al
  • Ben: Sue A. Shoffner to William J. Hudson et al
  • WD: Donald Roberts & wife to Heather Carey & Mary L. Roads
  • WD: Tyler A. Thompson & wife to Ronald V. Stevens & wife
  • WD: Housing Source, LLC to Tyler Thompson & wife
  • QCD: Meghan Lee to Mahmoud Ossman
  • Ben: Larry D. Kemp & wife to Morgan Burks & Courtney Stufflebean
  • WD: Douglas Faupel & wife to Jose J. Martinez et al
  • Ben: Michael S. George & wife to Melanie George-Prachyl et al
  • WD: David Jaroszewski & wife to Frederick Lundsford et al
  • WD: L&L Properties II, LLC to Joseph Hurst & wife
  • QCD: Sarah Kennedy to Christopher Kennedy
  • QCD: Sarah Kennedy to Christopher Kennedy
  • QCD: Harold L. Starkey & wife to Harold L. Starkey & wife
  • Ben: Harold L. Starkey & wife to Brian Hampton
  • WD: Nicholas Nance to William Somers & wife
  • Ben: Clifford A. Tripp & Sheila L. Tripp to Cody Tripp
  • WD: Gregory G. Burns & wife to James P. Burns
  • WD: Twelve Mile Recreation, LLC to Christopher Wood & wife
  • WD: Madison County Wood Products, Inc to Douglas M. Faupel & wife
  • WD: Mary E. Reed to Hornbostel Properties, LLC
  • WD: Marble Creek Properties, Land Management LLC and Swinford Properties, LLC to Kimberly F. Rogers & husband
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso

Evelyn Kay Durso, 85, formerly of Marquand, died Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born Saturday, February 6, 1937 in St. Louis, one of three …

Marriage License

Marriage License

Mahlon Hoover Brubaker, 25, of Farmington, to Wilma Gingerich Miller, 27, of Farmington

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Steven R. Mifflin & wife to Charles T. Ford & wifeQCD: Charisse Ligon Newton to Christina WhitedWD: Aaron J. Calhoun & wife to…

The truth about vaccines

The truth about vaccines

There’s an old saying that holds “bad information can travel halfway around the world before the truth puts on its shoes.”

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams

Euldine Catherine McWilliams, 92, long-time resident of Jackson, and recently of Centerton, Arkansas died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Mrs. McW…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News