Madison County Land Transfers
Madison County Land Transfers

Land Transfers
  • WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Martin Thomas Govero
  • BEN: Martin Thomas Govero to Matthew Thomas Govero & Krystal L. Roussin
  • WD: Jason D. Carter, Trustee to Jason Turnbeau
  • QCD: Gary D. Inman & wife to Jerry W. Ball, Jr & Tammy F. Price
  • WD: Daniel K. Reed & wife to Sybil Christine
  • WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Fritz Whitmer & wife
  • QCD: Michael Jeffrey Gebert to James Gebert
  • QCD: Emily Winkelman to EH Investments, LLC
  • QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Thomas D. Willis, III & wife
  • QCD: Michael Wayne Vincent & wife to Linda M. Vincent
  • Ben: Linda M. Vincent to Michael Wayne Vincent
  • QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Karter Buckley & wife
  • QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Kary P. Buckley & wife
