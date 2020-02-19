Madison County Land Transfers

You have free articles remaining.
- WD: Swinford Properties, LLC to Martin Thomas Govero
- BEN: Martin Thomas Govero to Matthew Thomas Govero & Krystal L. Roussin
- WD: Jason D. Carter, Trustee to Jason Turnbeau
- QCD: Gary D. Inman & wife to Jerry W. Ball, Jr & Tammy F. Price
- WD: Daniel K. Reed & wife to Sybil Christine
- WD: Statler Brothers Investments, LLC to Fritz Whitmer & wife
- QCD: Michael Jeffrey Gebert to James Gebert
- QCD: Emily Winkelman to EH Investments, LLC
- QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Thomas D. Willis, III & wife
- QCD: Michael Wayne Vincent & wife to Linda M. Vincent
- Ben: Linda M. Vincent to Michael Wayne Vincent
- QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Karter Buckley & wife
- QCD: Thomas D. Willis, III Et al to Kary P. Buckley & wife